Kelly Rizzo Marks 1 Month Since Late Husband Bob Saget's Death: He 'Truly Lived Life to Its Fullest'

"I can't even put into words how much I will miss this," Kelly Rizzo wrote alongside a video montage of her and Bob Saget enjoying food around the world

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband Bob Saget one month after his death.

On Wednesday, Rizzo, 42, shared a video montage of her and Saget enjoying food and drinks around the world, which she said was what they "did best." The 65-year-old actor died on Jan. 9.

"One month without this incredible man," she wrote along with the emotional Instagram clip, set to the tune of Jackson Browne's "Fountain of Sorrow".

"Bob truly lived life to its fullest," Rizzo continued. "He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.' And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world."

"We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him," she wrote. "He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest."

Concluding her tribute post, the Eat Travel Rock blogger wrote, "Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo Credit: Kelly Rizzo/Instagram

Rizzo also shared the video on her Instagram Story, writing beside the clip, "1 month. Bob loved to enjoy life. Here's us doing what we did best."

Many famous friends commented on Rizzo's post, including Saget's Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure. "Today is a hard day 💔. I love you 💜," the actress wrote.

Bure also shared tearful videos on her Instagram Story. "I'm having a moment of grief. Kelly, I just watched your video," she said wiping away her tears. "I had such bad dreams last night and everyone from Full House was in them. Bad dreams meaning it was just, it was missing everyone in fear of losing everyone. Then, I woke up this morning and realized it's been one month. I guess my heart and my spirit knew that."

The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville. Saget's family later confirmed the news of his passing, saying he was "everything" to them.

Rizzo, who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later, previously spoke out in a touching tribute. "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote on Instagram, in part. "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

She has since continued to honor her husband — most recently by taking the stage at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles at a tribute event. The moment was particularly poignant in that it took place at the venue where Saget launched his career as a comedian over 40 years ago.

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"So remember when I said you'll never see me do standup?? Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life," Rizzo wrote on Instagram alongside several snaps from the comedy tribute event.

In the post, she noted how Saget "would've gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up" by his good friends, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Mayer and John Stamos.

Rizzo continued, "I know it made him smile big (especially making Jim laugh like that- Bob would've been like 'way to go honey, I knew you could do it'). Thank you to everyone who came out last night to support and honor Bob. It means so much to all of us. Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all of this love. And follow Bob's lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day."

bob saget, kelly rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Monday, Rizzo revealed that she was missing her husband a little extra as she shared a scenic photo of herself at the beach during sunset.

"They say the ocean is healing. I know Bob believed that. He loved the ocean so much. He also loved a good sunset, and would always love to capture one for me," she captioned the Instagram shot. "Wishing he was with me to see this one. But so grateful to have the opportunity to be here and take in the sea air and see part of God's miracle. Actually, I know he's here. Just wish I brought a couple cigars for us. Oh well, next time."