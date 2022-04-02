"They make me so happy and so sad at the same time to relive them," Kelly Rizzo wrote

Kelly Rizzo Looks Back on 'Silly Videos' Filmed with Late Husband Bob Saget: 'We Had So Much Fun'

Kelly Rizzo is looking back on some of the beloved memories she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget.

On Instagram Friday, Rizzo posted a video featuring her and Saget in the car, bopping their head to "Please Don't Go" by Mike Posner. The clip's caption read, "Finally goin' on a vacation! Should've agreed on a destination first..."

As the chorus of the song begins playing, Rizzo and Saget suddenly appear in outfits for two, totally different vacations. Rizzo is seen wearing skiing gear, including a jacket, helmet, goggles and gloves, while Saget is ready for a tropical getaway with his wet suit, snorkel and flippers.

"From one year ago exactly. We had so much fun making these silly videos together," Rizzo wrote along with the sweet clip. "They make me so happy and so sad at the same time to relive them… but even if it's painful it still puts a smile on my face, and I know that's what he would want."

"And I know you all loved seeing Bob and me have fun together so I'll keep sharing these from time to time," she added. "Thank you all again for being so kind and of course, loving Bob so much. ❤️❤️."

Many of Rizzo's followers flooded the comments section to show their support, including her friend and fellow widow, Amanda Kloots, and television personality Joel McHale.

"Keep sharing! Love is forever ❤️," Kloots, 40, wrote.

"F— yeah," commented McHale, 50.

Added another follower: "Love all the videos of you and Bob being silly. 🤍 Love you Kelly, and of course miss him so much."

"I am confident that there will be a day that you'll have the drive to create silly videos again, even if without him by your side. 😞🙏🏻," wrote another user.

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Saget died at age 65 on Jan. 9. The beloved Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma. No drugs or alcohol were involved. An incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office later stated that the department was not able to reach any definitive conclusion as to the cause for his fatal injury.

Following Saget's death, Rizzo and his three adult daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, in an effort to prevent the release of certain documents tied to the actor's death. The family won a permanent injunction barring public release of the most explicit photos taken as part of the death investigation.

As Rizzo continues to grieve her late husband, she has honored Saget several times on social media.

She previously spoke out in a touching tribute on Instagram, writing in part, "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Kelly Rizzo/Instagram

In February, on the one-month anniversary of Saget's death, Rizzo shared a video of the couple and told her followers, "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me, 'Look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.'"

Rizzo also posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story in early March, where she detailed her grieving process and discussed how Saget would've responded to the millions of tributes that have poured in since his death.

"This whole grief thing is something that I've learned recently," the Eat Travel Rock blogger stated in the clip. "And even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level."

"I can assure you that the kindness you all have shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier," she continued. "The thing that has really helped is seeing how much you all loved Bob because this outpouring is something like, I don't think anybody has ever seen."