Kelly Rizzo Says She's 'Looking for Silver Linings' 6 Months After Husband Bob Saget's Death

Kelly Rizzo is still keeping her late husband Bob Saget's memory alive.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Rizzo, 42, honored the Full House star on the six-month anniversary of his death. Her post included a video compilation, featuring candid moments of the pair together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband," Rizzo captioned the post. "6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth."

Rizzo also reflected on the good things that have happened in the past six months, including how her relationship with Saget's daughters — Aubrey Saget, 35, Jennifer Saget, 29, and Lara Saget, 32 — has strengthened.

"But it's also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together," she wrote.

"6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that's what you would want…what you'd insist upon," Rizzo concluded. "Even though you'd want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn't the same without you."

Saget died in January from head trauma while staying in an Orlando, Florida, hotel. He was 65.

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said in a statement in February. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

An autopsy also confirmed there was "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

In the months since his passing, Rizzo has continued to honor Saget's legacy. She recently gave an emotional speech while accepting the Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on is behalf.