Kelly Rizzo Finds Support from Katie Couric and Amanda Kloots After Bob Saget's Death

Katie Couric's first husband Jay Monahan died in 1998 from colon cancer while Amanda Kloot's husband Nick Cordero died in 2020 from severe COVID-19-related complications

Kelly Rizzo has the support of women who've "been there" after the sudden death of her husband, Bob Saget.

On Friday, the 42-year-old Eat Travel Rock blogger shared a photo from her get-together with Katie Couric and Amanda Kloots.

"Women who have been there and understand have been so therapeutic and helpful and compassionate," wrote Rizzo. "It means so much."

Added Rizzo, "With the girls!"

Days before, Kloots, 39, posted a photo from her separate hangout with Rizzo, calling the pair "new friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in."

"So grateful to now know this strong woman," The Talk co-host continued. "Sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on. ❤️."

Replying to the post, Rizzo wrote: "If I'm going to be in this club, I'm grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side. ❤️❤️❤️."

Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. The comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after he performed a stand-up set near Jacksonville.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, MD said Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma."

"An autopsy was performed on Robert Lane Saget, a 65-year-old male. Mr. Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room, on January 10, 2022. All testing and further studies have been completed," Stephany said.

"In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall," he continued. "A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time."

Rizzo has continued to honor the Full House star after his death.

Rizzo posted an emotional video on Wednesday, which marked one month since her husband's death.

"One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.' And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," she wrote. "We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him."

Added Rizzo, "He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."

Last month, she took the stage at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles alongside stars like John Mayer and Chris Rock to help celebrate Saget's legacy.