Kelly Rizzo said "paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage" at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles "was the honor of my life"

Kelly Rizzo has found a special way to honor her late husband, Bob Saget.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42, revealed on Instagram Monday that she took the stage at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Sunday evening to honor Saget.

The moment was particularly poignant in that it took place at the venue where Saget — who died suddenly on Jan. 9 at age 65 — launched his career as a comedian over 40 years ago.

"So remember when I said you'll never see me do standup?? Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life," Rizzo wrote alongside several snaps from the comedy tribute event.

Continuing, Rizzo noted how Saget "would've gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up" by his good friends, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Mayer and John Stamos.

"I know it made him smile big (especially making Jim laugh like that- Bob would've been like 'way to go honey, I knew you could do it')," she went on. "Thank you to everyone who came out last night to support and honor Bob. It means so much to all of us."

Rizzo added, "Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all of this love. And follow Bob's lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day."

In response to a fan who asked if she "was doing stand-up too" during her tribute, Rizzo replied: "Just a tribute."

It was the second event held in Saget's honor at The Comedy Store this month.

On Jan. 16, just two days after Saget was laid to rest in a private ceremony, it was revealed that a group of Saget's closest friends gathered at the iconic venue to pay tribute to the late actor.

"We laughed and cried for four hours. Tonight we are doing it again in the Main Room for his friends and family," Ross wrote on Sunday, before asking fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation to help combat the "terrible disease," which Saget's older sister Gay died from in 1996.

"Finding a cure is a mission that meant a lot to Bob personally," Ross added of Saget, who was a big supporter of the charity.

Rizzo — who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later — previously spoke out in a touching tribute. "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote on Instagram, in part. "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

Ahead of Saget's funeral service earlier this month, Ross revealed that the late comedian's close friends gathered together at his home to mourn him.

"I spent yesterday in Bob's kitchen crying, eating and even laughing with his awesome wife Kelly, a few of our close pals and Bob's wonderful castmates," Ross wrote on Instagram. "Yes it was a full house but it still felt very very empty without our star."

Ross and Mayer, 44, later drove to pick up Saget's car from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which he had parked there before traveling to Florida. Additionally, PEOPLE confirmed that the "New Light" singer paid for a private plane to bring Saget's body home to California.

Thanking them for their support, Rizzo said she had "no words for how much this meant to me."

"These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything)," she wrote on Instagram of Ross and Mayer. "But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport, home, was such a solid. And I'm happy it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with all who watched. The Prius is now home."