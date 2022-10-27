Kelly Rizzo misses everything about her late husband, Bob Saget — but one thing is on her mind most often.

The food blogger said Saget was her "protector" and without his presence, she feels more alone than ever. When asked by Entertainment Tonight what she misses most, Rizzo, 43, replied, "I want to say everything, but just his protection."

"I felt safer with Bob in the world, 'cause he just took care of everybody so much," Rizzo continued. "He was such a protector and a caretaker. He just made you feel so safe. He handled everything. He took care of everything."

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Rizzo also mentioned how comfortable she felt with Saget — but she's finding a way to bring that comfort to her life alone. "With him around, I just felt, like, so safe, and so it's almost like my shield is gone," she added. "But, at the same time, then you learn to do some of those things yourself and then you feel [that] he taught me so many things that now I'm bringing with me. It's a way to kind of keep him around."

Saget died from an unexpected head injury in January. He was only 65 at the time.

Rizzo married Saget on Oct. 30, 2018. Now, she's approaching their fourth wedding anniversary — and she won't be celebrating it alone.

"It's so strange because I keep thinking like, 'Gosh, we weren't married that long, like, four years doesn't seem like that long, you know?'" she told ET. "And I know that if he were here, we would be celebrating by having caviar and champagne which was — sounds a little bougie, but that was his favorite."

So, Rizzo will join a friend for caviar and champagne at a new spot in town. "And I know Bob would approve," she said.