Kelly Rizzo Gives Dating Advice Based on Her Past with Late Husband Bob Saget: 'The Greatest Man'

Bob Saget was the "gold standard" other half.

On Instagram Monday, the late Full House star's wife Kelly Rizzo was asked about how to know if someone is "the one." Using her late husband as an example, the Eat Travel Rock blogger said she knows what she knows from "being with the greatest man on Earth who treated me like gold from DAY 1."

"All I can say is what I know from being with Bob," Rizzo, 43, began. "If you have to wonder about what he's doing, he's not the one. If you're ever confused about how he feels about you, he's not the one. If he's playing games and not treating you like an absolute princess, he's not the one."

Rizzo elaborated on her point in her post's caption, saying her experience with Saget only enhances her understanding of the matter.

"Since my husband was the gold standard for how a man should treat a woman, I feel I have a decent perspective on this," she added. "Never settle for less than 'A Bob' ladies."

bob saget, kelly rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Saget died in January at 65. The comedic actor's body was found in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. It was later confirmed that Saget died from head trauma.

Saget married Rizzo in 2018. Recently, Rizzo opened up about how she's coping with the loss six months after Saget's death.

"6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband. 6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth," she began, captioning a video filled with many of the pair's shared memories.