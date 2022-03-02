Kelly Rizzo Details Grieving Bob Saget, Says He Didn't Realize 'Extent' of the 'Difference He Made'

"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and [it's] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us and especially, how much I know it would mean to Bob"

Kelly Rizzo is opening up about her grief nearly two months after losing her husband, Bob Saget.

On Tuesday, Rizzo, 42, posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, where she detailed her grieving process and discussed how Saget would've responded to the millions of tributes that have poured in since he died at age 65 on Jan. 9.

"I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support," she began in the clip. "I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you've been through, and you've poured out your heart, and it's just really kind that you've tried to help me by sharing your stories."

Continuing, the Eat Travel Rock blogger acknowledged, "This whole grief thing is something that I've learned recently. A lot of people don't really understand, don't really like to talk about it, it's not a very fun topic, but it's something that at one point or another, we all go through."

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"And even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've kinda had a crash course in it," she continued. "Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level. It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way."

Rizzo, who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later, went on to explain that she's "been doing my best" to respond to her followers and express her gratitude for their support.

"I can assure you that the kindness you all have shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier," she said, before revealing, "the thing that has really helped is seeing how much you all loved Bob because this outpouring is something like, I don't think anybody has ever seen."

"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and [it's] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob," she added. "He thought he was pretty well-liked [but] I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that."

bob saget, kelly rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The beloved Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma.

In the time since his death, Rizzo has honored her late husband several times on social media.

bob saget Bob Saget | Credit: FOX via Getty

She previously spoke out in a touching tribute on Instagram, writing in part, "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

On Feb. 9, which marked one month since Saget's death, Rizzo shared a video of the couple. "One month without this incredible man," she wrote. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me "look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible."

A few days later, on Valentine's Day, Rizzo looked back on the time they shared together by reposting a 2021 cooking video of the pair.

"Bob always thought it was kind of a silly holiday, but still always sent me the most gorgeous roses you've ever seen — see behind me," she wrote on her Instagram Story along with the reposted clip. "And always showered me with love… like he did every single day."