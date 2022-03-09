Kelly Rizzo Shares Empowering Message for International Women's Day After Husband Bob Saget's Death

"Even when the road is rocky, you can still find some sunshine and blue skies," Rizzo wrote in her Instagram post on Tuesday, ahead of the two-month anniversary of Saget's death

Kelly Rizzo is sharing some inspirational words with her female followers.

On Tuesday, in honor of International Women's Day, Rizzo, 42, posted a photo of herself, which was snapped while she was on a hike in Los Angeles.

"Happy International Women's Day. Ladies, you got this," she captioned the Instagram shot. "Even when the road is rocky, you can still find some sunshine and blue skies."

Concluding her brief post, Rizzo gave a shoutout to her followers, who have been by her side as she continues to grieve the death of her husband, Bob Saget.

"Thank you again to everyone for all of the endless love and support and kind words," she wrote, before adding, "PS. Never underestimate the power of a good hike and some Vitamin D"

Rizzo's post comes almost exactly on the two-month anniversary of Saget's tragic death.

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget

The beloved Full House actor died at age 65 on Jan. 9. A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma.

In the time since his death, Rizzo — who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later — has honored her late husband several times on social media.

She previously spoke out in a touching tribute on Instagram, writing in part, "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

In February, on the one-month anniversary of Saget's death, Rizzo shared a video of the couple and told her followers, "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me, 'Look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.'"

Most recently, Rizzo posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories last week, where she detailed her grieving process and discussed how Saget would've responded to the millions of tributes that have poured in.

"I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support," the Eat Travel Rock blogger stated in the clip. "This whole grief thing is something that I've learned recently. A lot of people don't really understand, don't really like to talk about it, it's not a very fun topic, but it's something that at one point or another, we all go through. And even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level."

"I can assure you that the kindness you all have shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier," she continued. "The thing that has really helped is seeing how much you all loved Bob because this outpouring is something like, I don't think anybody has ever seen."

"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and [it's] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob," Rizzo added. "He thought he was pretty well-liked [but] I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for."