Kelly Rizzo Says It Was a 'Privilege' to Spend 6 Years with Bob Saget on What Would've Been His 67th Birthday

"I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place," Rizzo shared of her late husband, who died in January 2022

May 17, 2023
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, is honoring her late husband on what would have been his 67th birthday.

The blogger, 43, shared a carousel of photos on Wednesday, showing the Full House alum enjoying his favorite pastimes including smoking cigars, relaxing at the beach and indulging in a seafood tower.

"Happy birthday 🎂🩶 This truly never gets less weird or surreal," she captioned the Instagram post. "But the gratitude grows every single day. I'll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man."

She reminded her followers that "life is short and we never know how long we are going to be here."

bob saget tribute
kelly Rizzo/instagram

"I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place," she shared. "To celebrate Bob on his birthday, do as he would do…tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri."

Rizzo concluded her post by revealing how she planned to commemorate Saget on his birthday: "I'll celebrate him today by having a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives (IYKYK)."

"And I hope he's celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that," she wrote, before ending the post with a special message for Saget's loved ones. "Thank you all for still loving Bob so much. 🎂🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber"
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo in December 2021. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Rizzo and Saget's celebrity friends showed their support in the comment section. John Mayer wrote, "I love you!!!! You're such a brilliant steward of his heart and soul. ❤️" while Amanda Kloots shared, "Oh love ya friend."

Katie Couric added: "Sending you so much love and saluting Bob for everything he meant and will continue to mean to so many. You're great and I know he would be so proud of you. ❤️"

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2022. One month later, his family confirmed that he died due to head trauma. He was 65.

In an Instagram Q&A in February, Rizzo revealed she reunited Saget's Full House costars to mark the one-year anniversary of the comedian's death.

"Love them dearly... this is when we got together last month for the 1 year anniversary," Rizzo wrote alongside a photo of herself with Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos and his wife Caitlyn.

Kelly Rizzo/Instagram
Kelly Rizzo/Instagram

She has since kept his memory alive by sharing heartfelt tributes on social media, and by incorporating the late star's presence into her new home.

"It's such a strange thing because the home situation, you know there's so many things about Bob that he is still so present in my life," she said on a March 2023 episode of Tamron Hall after selling the home she and Saget shared.

"If you go into my new house, there's pictures of him everywhere. It's like just shy of a Bob museum. But you know, he's still everywhere. I look at videos of him all the time. I see photos of him all the time," she added.

