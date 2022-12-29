Kelly Rizzo Calls Bob Saget's Daughters 'Everything to Me' After the 'Surreal' Year Since His Death

Nearly a year after Bob Saget's death, his widow Kelly Rizzo says her grief at losing the Full House star has turned into "tremendous gratitude" for the time they had together

By
Published on December 29, 2022 10:21 AM
bob saget, kelly rizzo
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kelly Rizzo is keeping Bob Saget as close to her heart as ever nearly year after his unexpected death.

Rizzo, 43, explained what keeps her going through the grief — and it includes some of the people and concepts that Saget loved dearly.

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," she said through tears on Thursday's Today Show.

Rizzo then revealed she's closer to Saget's three daughters than ever, praised her connection to Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget.

"The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him," she said. "Keeping them close, really, is everything."

Rizzo is also trying to infuse some of Saget's optimism into the way she grieves: "I'm really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, I want to use this experience in the same way."

She also reflected on the concept of grief itself — and how her perspective on it has changed during the course of 2022. "The missing him and the being sad about it doesn't go away," Rizzo explained. "The grief now has morphed into this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together."

Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. He was 65 at the time of his death. Authorities discovered Saget died from head trauma, which was not caused by drugs or alcohol, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber"
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo in December 2021. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Shortly after his death, Rizzo shared an emotional statement on Instagram, writing, "I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."

She continued, "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rizzo added, "We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that."

Related Articles
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Marks First Christmas Ahead of 'Full House' Star's Death Anniversary
Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber"
Kelly Rizzo Says She and Bob Saget's Daughters Share Close Relationship and 'Talk or Text Every Day' 
kelly-rizzo-bob-saget
Kelly Rizzo Says the 'World Will Never Be the Same' After Death of 'Incredible Husband' Bob Saget
kelly rizzo, bob saget
Kelly Rizzo Reveals Last Text She Received from Late Husband Bob Saget: 'It Was Just All Love'
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Details Grieving Bob Saget, Says He Didn't Realize 'Extent' of the 'Difference He Made'
Dave Coulier/Instagram
'Full House' Stars to Reunite at First-Ever 90s Con After Bob Saget's Death: 'A Family Reunion'
bob saget
Bob Saget Died Due to Head Trauma, His Family Confirms 1 Month After He Was Found Dead in Orlando Hotel
Bob Saget and his daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennie arrive at the Golden Dads Awards ceremony at the Peterson Automotive Museum on June 15, 2005 in Los Angeles, California
All About Bob Saget's 3 Daughters
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 8: Aubrey Saget and Bob Saget attend COOL COMEDY - HOT CUISINE Gala to Benefit SCLERODERMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION at Caroline's on November 8, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by EUGENE MIM/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Saget Marries Andy Kabel in Mexico Ceremony
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Marks 9 Months Without Late Husband Bob Saget: 'Feels Like Forever and Also One Day'
Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber"
Kelly Rizzo Grieves Loss of 'Protector' Husband Bob Saget Ahead of Wedding Anniversary: 'My Shield Is Gone'
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Gets Martini Tattoo in Honor of Late Husband Comedian Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber"
Kelly Rizzo Says Her 'Heart Broke All Over Again' Watching Emmys Tribute to Late Husband Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo and Lori Loughlin Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Sep 2022
Lori Loughlin Joins Former 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo at Charity Event
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Mourns 'Sweet Husband' Bob Saget After His Funeral: 'How Lucky Was I'