Kelly Rizzo Calls Bob Saget's Daughters 'Everything to Me' After the 'Surreal' Year Since His Death

Kelly Rizzo is keeping Bob Saget as close to her heart as ever nearly year after his unexpected death.

Rizzo, 43, explained what keeps her going through the grief — and it includes some of the people and concepts that Saget loved dearly.

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," she said through tears on Thursday's Today Show.

Rizzo then revealed she's closer to Saget's three daughters than ever, praised her connection to Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget.

"The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him," she said. "Keeping them close, really, is everything."

Rizzo is also trying to infuse some of Saget's optimism into the way she grieves: "I'm really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, I want to use this experience in the same way."

She also reflected on the concept of grief itself — and how her perspective on it has changed during the course of 2022. "The missing him and the being sad about it doesn't go away," Rizzo explained. "The grief now has morphed into this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together."

Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. He was 65 at the time of his death. Authorities discovered Saget died from head trauma, which was not caused by drugs or alcohol, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo in December 2021. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Shortly after his death, Rizzo shared an emotional statement on Instagram, writing, "I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."

She continued, "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rizzo added, "We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that."