Kelly Rizzo Calls Late Husband Bob Saget the 'Best Man I've Ever Known in My Life'

Kelly Rizzo is remembering how kind her late husband Bob Saget was to everyone.

In a conversation with Today's Hoda Kotb, which will air in full on Thursday, Rizz, 42, spoke of Saget's kindness and love for others.

"Who was the Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience? When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?" Kotb, 57, asked.

"It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good," Rizzo responded.

"I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was 'just treat everybody with kindness' because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be," Rizzo continued.

"He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I've ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, 'Wow, this is a special guy,' " she said.

Saget died suddenly at age 65 on Sunday. His body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, following a stand-up performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Saget, who met Rizzo in 2015 and wed three years later in 2018, spoke to his wife "in the early morning hours on Sunday" after his stand-up show.

Saget "was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy. He was scheduled to fly home the next day," the source said. When Rizzo didn't hear from him on Jan. 9, she called the hotel and security was sent up to the room.

Later that day, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death in a statement on Twitter after deputies were called to the hotel just after 4 p.m. local time.

Following Saget's death, Rizzo released a statement that was obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she shared. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

The Eat Travel Rock blogger continued, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

In addition to Rizzo, Saget is survived by his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

The Saget family previously shared how "devastated" they were following the former America's Funniest Home Videos host's death.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the family said in a statement. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Authorities previously confirmed that Saget's autopsy report was completed and said there is currently no evidence of foul play or drug use.

"Kelly is completely devastated. Bob was her best friend and the love of her life. They were so happy together and so happy that they found each other," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They had the best marriage and they connected on such a deep level. She doesn't know how to go on without him."

Saget got his big break in Hollywood when he booked the role of Danny Tanner on Full House. The sitcom ran from the fall of 1987 through May 1995.

In 2016, Saget returned to the role and reprised Danny Tanner for the Full House sequel series, Fuller House.