Kelly Rizzo Recalls How Bob Saget 'Showered Me with Love' on First Valentine's Day After His Death

Kelly Rizzo is sharing her love for Bob Saget.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42, reposted a 2021 cooking video of her and her late husband Saget to honor him on Monday, which was Valentine's Day.

"Bob always thought it was kind of a silly holiday, but still always sent me the most gorgeous roses you've ever seen — see behind me… and always showered me with love… like he did every single day," she wrote on her Instagram Story along with the reposted clip.

The video, which was originally uploaded to Rizzo's TikTok account in 2021, featured Rizzo and Saget making jumbo lump crab cakes. "We're celebrating Valentine's Day today," Rizzo says in the footage. "Well, she is," Saget jokes.

Saget died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma.

Saget's cause of death was confirmed in a statement by his family. (Saget is survived by his wife Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.)

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said last Wednesday. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget's family added that they've been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans" in the weeks since his death, and that the support has "been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

On Feb. 9, which marked one month since Saget's death, Rizzo shared a video of the couple. "One month without this incredible man," she wrote. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me "look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible."