"But since I can't have that, I'll settle for memories," Kelly Rizzo wrote in a tribute to late husband Bob Saget as she celebrated her 43rd birthday with his daughter Lara and Full House costars

Kelly Rizzo Wants 'One More Day' with Bob Saget as She Celebrates Birthday with Full House Stars

Kelly Rizzo is celebrating her first birthday without late husband Bob Saget.

The actress rang in her 43rd birthday Thursday with some throwback videos of herself and Saget celebrating her previous birthdays, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the Full House star after he died in January.

"43. My birthday wish is to have one more day with Bob. But since I can't have that, I'll settle for memories. These are all videos shot by Bob on my past birthdays," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "He gave me the best birthdays I ever could have dreamed of and made me feel like the most special girl in the whole world."

"(The middle video is on a beach in Mexico when he got a beautiful guitar player to serenade me with my favorite songs while we had an incredible dinner.) To Bob, I just want to say THANK YOU. And thank you to everyone for so much love and support. Today I'll try to celebrate," Rizzo added.

"Such a special birthday with such wonderful people. So grateful!" Rizzo wrote on her Instagram Story with a group photo.

Rizzo previously paid tribute to Saget on what would have been his 66th birthday this week, sharing throwback photos and video of them celebrating in Los Cabos, Mexico.

"Happy birthday my Love. These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th)," she wrote in the caption. "This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. "

"I pray he can see all of the love he's already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you," she continued.

"You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I'll oblige. Happy birthday, honey," Rizzo added.

Saget died at age 65 on Jan. 9. The beloved comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma. No drugs or alcohol were involved. An incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office later stated that the department was not able to reach any definitive conclusion as to the cause for his fatal injury.