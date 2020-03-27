Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola, 18, Says Isolating with Her Parents Is 'Not as Bad as I Thought'

Lola Consuelos is enjoying time under lockdown with her parents much more than she thought she would.

The 18-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made an appearance on Friday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside her mom, opening up about “being under lockdown” with her folk amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Um … it’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted to Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

Previously, Ripa revealed that all three of her kids — including sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17 — plus her husband Mark, 48, are at home under the same roof, social distancing together.

The longtime Live host took a week off the show and has since been hosting remotely from her home.

Asked if she’s learned or discovered anything new about her siblings or parents since being home again, Lola was stumped, joking that she had blocked her family’s behavior out and it’s all now flooding back to her.

“I don’t know,” she said. “They do weird things all the time, so it’s not anything new. I’m remembering everything I forgot at college!”

Speaking of college, Lola has spent most of her time insolation staying on top of her school work as she finished her freshman year at New York University.

“All my classes have been moved online, so most of my time has been taken up by learning and doing homework,” she said.

There’s also been “a lot of Netflix,” “a lot of YouTube,” and even something new for Lola: TikTok.

“I wasn’t on TikTok, and then everyone started to go on TikTok, so now I’m on it, and now I can’t get off of it,” Lola said. “I’m hooked.”

“These videos are insane, and watching what these families are doing when they’re all together is honestly so entertaining!” she said.

Does that mean that fans can expect to see Lola’s family joining her in a TikTok video sometime soon?

“Thank god, no,” Lola said, as Ripa told Seacrest, “You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lol than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola! That I can guarantee you.”

In April 2019, the entire Ripa-Consuelos family sat down for PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful issue where they shared that out of everyone in the family, Lola is the funniest.

“The funniest, hands down,” said older brother Michael.

“She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know? Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation,” dad Consuelos added.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).