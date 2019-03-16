Kelly Ripa Tells Daughter 'Gurl Bye' After Teen Disapproves of Her Parents' Sexy Throwback Photo

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter isn’t a fan of her mom posting sexy photos with dad Mark Consuelos.

On Friday, Ripa, 48, shared a sweet throwback of herself and her husband, writing, “#fbf 2007 Those hands 💕.”

In the shot, Ripa can be seen standing in front of Consuelos, 47, whose hands are resting below her waist.

The flirty photo and its caption didn’t sit right with 17-year-old Lola, who wrote “is the caption necessary.” Ripa later replied to her daughter in the comment section with, “gurl bye,” adding a waving hand emoji.

A fan of Ripa hilariously came to the Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host’s defense, not knowing Lola is Ripa’s daughter as her Instagram username is @theyoungestyung.

Lola Consuelos/Instagram

“They look like great hands Kelly youngestung [sic] is jealous,” the fan wrote, to which Ripa wrote back “No she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter.”

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16.

Unfortunately for Lola, this isn’t the first — and probably not the last time — Ripa has posted a romantic photo of her husband.

Last month, Ripa found herself reminiscing about her recent trip to Mexico with the Riverdale star.

“One week ago we were warm and on the same coast for 24 hours……..i love that story,” Ripa wrote alongside a shot of her and her husband of nearly 23 years cuddling up together on a sandy beach.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress included a series of hashtags in honor of their trip, as well as a saucy descriptor of her husband: “#daddy.”

Days earlier, Ripa shared another sweet from the couple’s trip.

“#tbt all the way back to Saturday night in Mexico,” she wrote alongside the snap, in which the pair shared a hug, before seemingly poking fun at her husband’s choice of accessories for the evening. “Yes @instasuelos is wearing a backpack.”

Last year, Ripa told Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer on the debut episode of Betches’ Comments by Celebs podcast, “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped.”

“Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married,” Ripa added.