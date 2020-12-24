Kelly Ripa Wishes Ryan Seacrest Happy Birthday with Some of Their 'Cheesy' Photos: 'Love You'

Ryan Seacrest is ringing in 46 with some sweet words — and memorable moments — from Kelly Ripa.

On Thursday morning, Ripa celebrated her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host's birthday by sharing a smattering of funny snapshots of the pair to her Instagram feed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first three images, the pair take the ugly-Christmas-sweater trend up a notch, wearing one huge sweater between the two of them and finishing off the look with reindeer headbands.

Subsequent photos show Ripa, 50, and Seacrest goofing off while using a metal detector on the beach, paddleboarding in a pool while fully clothed and more. The final snap features Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos smiling alongside Seacrest, their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders.

"Happy birthday to @ryanseacrest ! May your fondue be as cheesy as these photos. I love you ♥️😎🥵🎄👫🎂," Ripa wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa | Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa | Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos | Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

Seacrest and Ripa, who began hosting the morning talk show together three years ago, chatted with Entertainment Tonight last month about their close dynamic, with Seacrest getting visibly emotional as longtime host Ripa showered him with compliments.

"He just brings a joyfulness, an enthusiasm, a professionalism and an authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here," said Ripa in the joint virtual interview from their set.

"I'm using every ounce of energy to fight back tears right now while she's saying that," Seacrest responded.

"Working with your friends is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone," Ripa said. "What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest is Already a Fixture in Kelly Ripa's House

Seacrest later added that his relationship with Ripa in real life translates seamlessly into their onscreen dynamic, and insisted that the daily program is "not just a television show" for them.

"We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching, as well," said the American Idol host.

Ripa added that one of the "interesting" parts of their relationship is that they "usually text each other 15 times before the show. ... Yet we still have things to say on the air, which is weird."