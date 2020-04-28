Kelly Ripa Wishes Her Parents a Happy Anniversary, Jokes They've Been Married '200 Years'

Image zoom Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Kelly Ripa's parents have been married a long time!

On Tuesday, Ripa, 49, wished her parents a happy anniversary and joked that they have been married "200 years."

"Happy anniversary to my folks. Married 200 years, but they will tell you it feels like eternity ♥️😂😍 🥂," Ripa captioned a sweet Instagram photo, which shows her parents smiling.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ripa said, "We will celebrate you in person soon 🙏🏽 #marriage #marriagegoals."

Ripa previously gave her parents a shout-out earlier this month when she shared a photo of them posing with her husband Mark Consuelos' parents.

“Cannot wait to hug these four. (Mother in law. Mom. Dad. Father in law)” she caption the shot. “Will hug in any order or first come first serve ♥️♥️♥️♥️ circa 2005.”

Ripa has been candid about how the virus has taken a toll on her emotionally.

During an recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa unexpectedly teared up while talking about being away from relatives. She also revealed that some of her kids "won't hug" her even though they've been practicing social distancing.

“I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa confessed to co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

Ripa shares daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with Consuelos, 49.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their kids

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she explained as she held back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

“Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows,” Ripa said, before pivoting the conversation back to a lighter subject. “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”