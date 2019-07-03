Kelly Ripa Posts Loving Tribute to Her Dad on His 80th Birthday: 'We Love You with Heart and Soul'

Kelly Ripa is celebrating her father reaching a new decade of his life.

In a sweet post on Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 48, shared a video to her Instagram featuring a collage of photos of her father, Joseph Ripa, along with a heartfelt note for his 80th birthday.

“Happy Birthday daddy! This is eighty! #80. We love you with heart and soul,” Ripa captioned the post in Italian.

The video also features photos of Ripa’s mom, Esther, as well as her husband and Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, and their three children — Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16 — captured throughout the years.

Instagram users sent well-wishes to Mr. Ripa in the comments section, including Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, who commented with two heart emojis.

Actress Faith Ford, who also got her start on a soap opera like Ripa, commented, “Happy 80th Birthday Joe!! 🎉🙌🏼🥳Congratulations! Love you!!❤️😘”

Joe was born in Camden City, New Jersey, where he has been a lifelong resident with Esther, to whom he has been married for over 54 years, according to CamdenCounty.com.

For 10 years, he has served as County Clerk, winning elections in both 2009 and 2014. As the website notes, he is mainly focused on updating and modernizing the Clerk’s office, as well as encouraging voter participation throughout Camden County.

Ripa’s birthday post for her dad comes just one day after the talk show host shared a steamy snap of her husband to Instagram to mark the end of their family vacation.

The photo showed Consuelos, 48, shirtless in beautiful blue water, showing off his impressive upper body muscles.

“An actor prepares………..for the end of vacation,” Ripa captioned the photo.

Ripa and her family have been on vacation since last week, and both she and Consuelos have been documenting the sunny getaway to their social media platforms.

The mother of three caught some attention while on the trip, after posting a photo of herself in a white bikini and beach coverup snapped by her 18-year-old daughter Lola.