Kelly Ripa Recalls When Daughter Lola Threw a 'Rager' at the Family's Home in Book Excerpt

PEOPLE has an exclusive excerpt from Kelly Ripa's new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories

By
Published on September 26, 2022
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Photo: Miller Mobley

Kelly Ripa is looking back at a relatable parenting moment.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, recalls her daughter Lola, now 21, leaving the nest to study music at New York University in an exclusive excerpt from her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, which is featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

In July 2021, Ripa announced the book which features "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above — putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display," according to the book's description.

In the excerpt, which will be published by Dey Street Books on Sept. 27, Ripa recalls what happened shortly after she and husband Mark Consuelos moved Lola from their Manhattan home into her NYU dorm.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> book cover reveal of Live Wire
Dey Street Books

Lola told us that she'd see us on Thanksgiving, and not a day before. I told her she was 100 percent correct because we were going out to Long Island for the weekend. So, Mark, Joaquin, Chewie [their dog], and I headed out.

We ordered in dinner. Joaquin headed to the TV room to play some video games while we dragged ourselves upstairs to bed. Like zombies we stood, brushing our teeth, when the first alert popped up on Mark's phone. He looked, then hit ignore, but another one came. "The motion detector is going off on the roof," he said in disbelief.

"Maybe it's a pigeon or... You don't think it's a rat, do you?"

"I don't know, I'll turn on the cameras," Mark said.

"What is it?" I begged. the sound of fear in my throat.

"Lola is throwing a party on our roof! With a group of kids. There are one, two, 10, no 15 kids on our roof! She's throwing a rager!"

I started screaming, "What happened to 'I'm not coming home before Thanksgiving'?"

We watched the small night vision footage on Mark's screen, as I called her cell phone. Then, we watched her pick up her phone, look at the number, and ignore the call. Like the badass, parent-defying, independent, the-force-is-female-warrior woman her mother had raised. Dammit.

Mark jumped up. "I'm driving back to the city."

"You're not driving back to the city. You were almost asleep at the sink." We decided a better plan would be to bomb her with phone calls and text messages. And when that didn't work, Mark decided that she should be punished by living at said home instead of her dormitory for her freshman year. I explained to Mark that his idea only punished me. My plan, however, was inspired: "Let's change the locks."

Excerpted from Live Wire by Kelly Ripa. Copyright © 2022 by Mark's Wife LLC. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

