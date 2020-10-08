Kelly Ripa Wants to 'Eventually Get Off Camera': 'I Really Do Enjoy the Writing Process'

Kelly Ripa has been a fixture of daytime television for the past two decades, but she hopes to eventually transition to a behind-the-scenes role.

The Live! co-host, who turned 50 earlier this month, reflected on what's next in a recent interview with Parade.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been writing a lot," she said. "So my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much."

Image zoom Getty Images

As it turns out, her co-host and longtime friend Ryan Seacrest is part of the reason she hasn't bowed out yet.

"I talk about this with Ryan all the time because I was really looking to retire like by now, but Ryan Seacrest is so fabulous to work with and he is such a good friend," she said. "We've been friends for two decades, and I've got to tell you he is really such a draw to me there."

"I just love working with him so much," she added. "He makes every day feel like I'm not working and that's when you know you have a great working relationship."

Image zoom Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution/Pawel Kaminski

Ripa joined the ABC syndicated morning talk show as the late Regis Philbin's official co-host in 2001 following Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. After Philbin retired in 2011, Michael Strahan was selected as Ripa's next co-host. Strahan announced his departure in 2016 for a full-time Good Morning America role, and Ripa spent a year trying out potential co-hosts. Finally, Seacrest landed the spot.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the announcement in 2017, Ripa explained that she chose the American Idol host because they already had such a good relationship.

"It had to be somebody we would all want to hang out with — and not just on camera," she said. "Because we all do hang out together when we're not on-camera. That's an important thing."

"He is just so professional and kind to everyone — and it's not just 'on-camera kind,'" she continued. "He doesn't turn it on and off. He’s kind backstage, and he's kind first thing in the morning."

Live with Kelly and Ryan! airs weekdays (check local listings).