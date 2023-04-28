Kelly Ripa Urges Husband Mark Consuelos to Pose Nude and Tells Haters to 'Take Off Your Clothes and Calm Down'

Kelly Ripa is ready for longtime love Mark Consuelos to bare it all for the world to see — and she hopes prudish naysayers will follow in (birthday) suit.

On Friday morning, the Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, chatted about steamy posts by their fellow celebrities over age 50.

Referencing a USA Today story about Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry going au naturel on social media, Consuelos teed up the conversation by asking his wife, "Baring it all has no age limit, do you agree?"

As his wife mulled the question, he affirmed, "I like it, I'm for it! Body positivity, why not?"

Ripa, 52, agreed: "Of course — especially their bodies, my goodness. They are like, it's like the Benjamin Buttoning of all Benjamin Buttons. Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Paulina Porizkova, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart."

She declared, "I'm not an age-shamer. Here's what I am: 'Live and let live!'"

"People get so up in arms," Ripa continued. "People get so fake-outraged over things, and it's like, Calm down."

Consuelos continued his wife's thought: "Take off your clothes and calm down."

"Take off your clothes and calm down!" Ripa echoed.

The All My Children alum then turned to her costar–turned–co-host to ask, "What about you, would you pose nude? You're over 50!"

Consuelos did not wait a beat: "No, I would not."

Ripa countered, "As somebody who has seen you [naked] many times, I highly encourage it."

