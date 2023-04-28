Entertainment TV Kelly Ripa Urges Husband Mark Consuelos to Pose Nude and Tells Haters to 'Take Off Your Clothes and Calm Down' While discussing stars over age 50 whose steamy posts have been going viral on social media,, Ripa told her husband and the Live audience that she wants people to "Live and let live!" By Angela Wilson Published on April 28, 2023 05:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Kelly Ripa is ready for longtime love Mark Consuelos to bare it all for the world to see — and she hopes prudish naysayers will follow in (birthday) suit. On Friday morning, the Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, chatted about steamy posts by their fellow celebrities over age 50. Referencing a USA Today story about Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry going au naturel on social media, Consuelos teed up the conversation by asking his wife, "Baring it all has no age limit, do you agree?" As his wife mulled the question, he affirmed, "I like it, I'm for it! Body positivity, why not?" Halle Berry Shuts Down Criticism of Her Nude Wine-Drinking Pic with Funny Tweet Ripa, 52, agreed: "Of course — especially their bodies, my goodness. They are like, it's like the Benjamin Buttoning of all Benjamin Buttons. Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Paulina Porizkova, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart." She declared, "I'm not an age-shamer. Here's what I am: 'Live and let live!'" Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment "People get so up in arms," Ripa continued. "People get so fake-outraged over things, and it's like, Calm down." Consuelos continued his wife's thought: "Take off your clothes and calm down." "Take off your clothes and calm down!" Ripa echoed. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Marriage, Kids and Co-Hosting Live: 'It's Going to Be Off the Rails!' The All My Children alum then turned to her costar–turned–co-host to ask, "What about you, would you pose nude? You're over 50!" Consuelos did not wait a beat: "No, I would not." Ripa countered, "As somebody who has seen you [naked] many times, I highly encourage it." Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Frazer Harrison/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings). Updated by Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. learn more