Kelly Ripa Urges Husband Mark Consuelos to Pose Nude and Tells Haters to 'Take Off Your Clothes and Calm Down'

While discussing stars over age 50 whose steamy posts have been going viral on social media,, Ripa told her husband and the Live audience that she wants people to "Live and let live!"

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 28, 2023 05:51 PM
KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

Kelly Ripa is ready for longtime love Mark Consuelos to bare it all for the world to see — and she hopes prudish naysayers will follow in (birthday) suit.

On Friday morning, the Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, chatted about steamy posts by their fellow celebrities over age 50.

Referencing a USA Today story about Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry going au naturel on social media, Consuelos teed up the conversation by asking his wife, "Baring it all has no age limit, do you agree?"

As his wife mulled the question, he affirmed, "I like it, I'm for it! Body positivity, why not?"

Ripa, 52, agreed: "Of course — especially their bodies, my goodness. They are like, it's like the Benjamin Buttoning of all Benjamin Buttons. Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Paulina Porizkova, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart."

She declared, "I'm not an age-shamer. Here's what I am: 'Live and let live!'"

KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

"People get so up in arms," Ripa continued. "People get so fake-outraged over things, and it's like, Calm down."

Consuelos continued his wife's thought: "Take off your clothes and calm down."

"Take off your clothes and calm down!" Ripa echoed.

The All My Children alum then turned to her costar–turned–co-host to ask, "What about you, would you pose nude? You're over 50!"

Consuelos did not wait a beat: "No, I would not."

Ripa countered, "As somebody who has seen you [naked] many times, I highly encourage it."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

