Kelly Ripa to Release First Book, Live Wire, in 2022: An 'Honest Collection of Real-Life Stories'

Kelly Ripa will be adding author to her list of accomplishments.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, will be publishing her first book, titled Live Wire, next year, it was announced on Tuesday.

Live Wire "will feature a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above — putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display," according to a description of the book.

It will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host."

Additionally, Ripa — who shares sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 20, with husband Mark Consuelos — will show readers "what really makes her tick."

"As a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother, she brings a hard-earned wisdom and an eye for the absurdity of life to every minute of every day. It is her relatability in all of these roles that has earned her fans worldwide and millions of followers on social media," the description continues.

kelly ripa Kelly Ripa with her family | Credit: kelly ripa/ instagram

"Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners," it reads.

Ripa's upcoming project is also teased to be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor … Live Wire shows Kelly as she really is offscreen — a very wise woman who has something to say."

In an interview published in October, the longtime host — who has been a fixture of daytime TV for the past two decades — said that she hopes to eventually transition to a role behind the scenes.

"I've been writing a lot," she told Parade at the time.