Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Lola as She Starts College: 'I’m Not Crying'

Kelly Ripa is getting sentimental as her daughter prepares to leave home for her first year of college.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 48, couldn’t help but share an emotional throwback of her daughter, Lola, 18, before she heads off to New York University this fall.

In the sweet Instagram post, a young Ripa with her husband Mark Consuelos, 48, cradle their then-newborn daughter at her christening in 2001 — both parents looking down lovingly at their baby girl.

The star tacked on the fitting Throwback Thursday hashtag, writing, “#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing) 😭”

Ripa and Consuelos — also parents to sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16 — both shared moments from another one of Lola’s big milestone events: her senior prom.

Consuelos posted a photo of a Ripa and their daughter before she attended the big dance in June, captioning the sweet photo, “My girls…❤️ #prom”

Lola looked all grown up and stunned in an emerald prom dress designed by New York-based tailor Raza Wijdan. Her gown, which featured a V-neck and thigh-high slit, was styled by her mom’s Live with Kelly and Ryan fashion stylist, Audrey Slater.

The talk show host later revealed on her show that Lola made alterations to the dress “behind [their] backs,” saying “that’s why the girls are fully on display.” But Ripa took it all in stride, focusing on the fact that her daughter is a “smart” and “nice girl.”