Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo of Family Hiking Trip in Arizona with Her In-Laws

Kelly Ripa is closing out the workweek by sharing a sweet throwback photo of her family hiking in Arizona more than a decade ago.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show host, 49, shared the snap on Instagram on Friday, and it features none other than husband Mark Consuelos’ dad!

“#fbf 2007. When hiking in Arizona with your in laws, ALWAYS carry a purse,” Ripa wrote in the caption for the photo, in which she carries who appears to be son Joaquin on her shoulders. “(And at least one child on your shoulders) 🤠🐍👜.”

Ripa tagged Mark’s dad, Saul, in the photo, as well as another Consuelos family member. In the picture, both children wear cowboy hats, while Saul reaches for something in Ripa’s bag.

The mother of three routinely shares throwback photos of her family on her Instagram and last did so in December with a photo of all three of her kids — Joaquin, 16, Lola, 18 and Michael, 22 — huddled up in the snow.

“#fbf 2012. Three chickens, one nest.🎄⛷🐣🐥🐥,” she captioned the shot, which featured all three kids sitting in a row on a swinging bench in front of a cabin. Mark commented on the post with a string of heart emojis.

The family rang in the new year together, as evidenced by a celebratory photo posted to Ripa’s Instagram Stories in which she sits in front of Mark. The two parents were joined by sons Joaquin and Michael for the holiday festivities, and the entire group sat in front of some massive gold balloons that spelled out “2020.”

“About last night,” Ripa wrote atop the image, adding an animated GIF that read, “2020 MOOD.”

While Lola wasn’t pictured at the New Year’s celebration, she and Ripa had a twinning moment last month at the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event with Anderson Cooper.

While posing outside of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the duo flashed big smiles to the camera wearing similar high-neck, long-sleeved mini dresses for the event.

While Ripa opted for a sparkly black velvet Balmain dress paired with embellished black heels, Lola chose a navy silk dress from Reformation — the same one she wore at the family’s Thanksgiving celebration — paired with a drop necklace and white Off-White heeled booties complete with their signature “For Walking” printed on the side.