Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo of 'Daddy' Mark Consuelos in Corsica 'Lookin for Love'

Kelly Ripa is turning up the heat once again with throwback photos of Mark Consuelos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 48, used “Throwback Thursday” on Instagram as an opportunity to share a sexy snap of her husband during a previous vacation in Corsica, the Mediterranean island located off the southeastern coast of France.

In the photo, Consuelos, 48, wears a black T-shirt and sunglasses as he stares into the distance, flexes his bicep and holds the rim of his dark shades.

Behind him, the gorgeous scenery of Corsica is featured, including a stone wall, some greenery and a mountain.

“#tbt Corsica #daddy lookin for love ♥️😎👀 (definitely not asking for directions),” Ripa captioned the shot.

She wasn’t the only one to call him “Daddy,” either.

In the comments section of the post, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, and celebrity fitness trainer, Isaac Calpito, had similar sentiments about Consuelos’ good looks.

“ZADDY 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Rinna, 56, while Calpito, 38, added, “Dat daddy doh 🔥”

Consuelos also commented on the post, but instead, had a response to Ripa’s reference about asking for directions.

“I definitely should’ve asked for some… that day. 🤣🤣,” he admitted.

This is far from the first time that Ripa has bragged about her husband’s sexy appearance on Instagram.

In July, the mother of three shared another throwback photo of the Riverdale star — this time, in Capri on their honeymoon more than 20 years ago.

The shot featured a young Consuelos — he would’ve been about 25 years old at the time — staring straight into the camera with the gorgeous Italian coastline as a backdrop.

“#tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon 🇮🇹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #babyface #daddy,” Ripa captioned the photo, referencing the “old” FaceApp filter that took the internet by storm around that time.

That same month, Ripa also shared a steamy picture of shirtless Consuelos in beautiful blue water on their family vacation along with the comment: “An actor prepares………..for the end of vacation.”

Besides sharing attention-grabbing photos of her hubby, Ripa also isn’t afraid to defend Consuelos.

In the comments section of the shirtless photo she posted, Ripa clapped back at a troll who commented, “He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids.”

“He’s on vacation WITH us. He’s a multitasker,” Ripa quickly responded.

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in May 1996 after meeting on All My Children and share three kids together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.