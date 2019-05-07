Kelly Ripa Hilariously Claims She's Going to the Met Gala But Ends Up at a Wrestling Match Instead

While celebrities showed up in droves to the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala, there was at least one person not at the event — Kelly Ripa.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost, 48, posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories in which she joked that she thought she was attending the Met Gala, whose theme this year was “camp.”

Posting a video of the cab ride she took to the wrestling event that she’d actually be attending, Ripa tells her son Joaquin Consuelos, “We’re about to own this Met Gala.”

After her 16-year-old son tells her that they were in fact “not going to the Met Gala,” she responds, “We’re totally going, and let me tell you, you are wearing your camp wear.”

In the following stories she posted, Ripa’s apprehension hilariously grows.

At one point, she tells her husband Mark Consuelos, who is sitting in the front seat of the cab, “Honey, I think we’re going in the wrong direction.”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa/Instagram

After Consuelos, 48, breaks the news to his wife that they’re attending “Grapple at the Garden, which is a wrestling tournament match,” Ripa replies, “That has nothing to do with wearing camp clothes.”

Pretty soon after arriving, the reality starts to sink in for the daytime TV host: “I’m not gonna lie. I’m starting to think that we’re not at the Met Gala.”

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

Image zoom Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The highlight of her ongoing Instagram joke is when Ripa asks her husband, “Where do you think Anna Wintour is sitting?” To which, Consuelos smoothly answers, “I think she’s probably backstage with the wrestlers.”

Eventually, Ripa owns up to the fact that the wrestling show is “the best Met Gala ever,” and in the cab ride home, Ripa admits that the show was “a lot more fun and more action-packed than I thought it was going to be.”

RELATED: A Look Back at Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Sweet Love Story

Image zoom Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

In April, Ripa, Consuelos and the rest of their family sat down with PEOPLE for this year’s Beautiful Issue.

Both parents gushed about how proud they were of their children for not letting stardom affect who they are.

“It’s a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside,” Mark said. “And our kids get that.”

“They’ve been to enough photo shoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like,” Ripa added. “That’s not real beauty.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares the Adorable Reason She Recently Considered Having a Fourth Child

The two also discussed the various strengths and superlatives of their children. While Ripa admitted that her son Michael, 21, “has the strongest moral compass of anyone I’ve ever known,” Michael said that Lola, 17, “the funniest, hands down.”

Meanwhile, Mark admitted that Joaquin is “the hardest working, but without complaint.”