18 Times Kelly Ripa Was Thirsty for Husband Mark Consuelos (After 26 Years of Marriage!)

01 of 18 Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly is a professional at getting fans to watch Riverdale by posting "thirst trappy reminders" in the form of sexy pictures of her husband, who plays Hiram Lodge on the popular show.

02 of 18 After reminding everyone to tune in, Kelly captioned this one, "🔥🔥🔥🔥 #daddy (sexiest man alive EVERY YEAR! Year after year!)"

03 of 18 She thanked KJ Apa for taking this "thirst trap" of her husband flexing his muscles. "This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J," Ripa said. "Thanks @kjapa." She later revealed to PEOPLE that she never tires of this video because she knows he had to diet to get this ripped — and as she told him, "Now you know how it feels."

04 of 18 Steven Henry/Getty Never forget the time that Kelly posted a throwback to 2007 and simply said, "Those hands."

05 of 18 She captioned this Riverdale still, "How come I've never seen anything like this at my gym?" Fair question, Kelly. We're wondering the same thing!

06 of 18 Ripa captioned this vacation shot, "Not a bad view in sight. #daddy #dadbod #nofilter 🔥🔥🌴🌴"

07 of 18 Kelly is truly Mark's biggest hype woman. She captioned this photo of her husband smolduring, "WARNING! This post is NOT for the easily triggered. #daddy#daddy #daddy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" (Do you think she is talking about Lola when she mentions being easily triggered?)

08 of 18 We can't blame her for wanting to see Mark Consuelos shirtless. Kelly took this candid photo of her husband in the sea, for which we'd like to personally thank her.

09 of 18 Sometimes we think Kelly posts these photos just so that she can use the hashtag, #daddy.

10 of 18 Couples yoga gets frisky when these two are involved.

11 of 18 Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly got so excited for her husband to be home that she captioned this photo, "the RIGHT kind of surprise! 🎉💋❤️💦 #daddyshome"

12 of 18 Kelly Ripa/Instagram There was that time she used the word "scintillating" to describe him. She wrote on Instagram "@instasuelos always scintillating........always shirtless."

13 of 18 Kelly got as close to NSFW as she could get when she captioned a birthday post to Mark, "You're a human roller coaster that luckily I'm tall enough to ride."

14 of 18 Things got a little risqué with this cheeky pic that exhibits a lot of "big hat energy" as Kelly puts it.

15 of 18 It's the smoldering eyes and the hand in the shirt for us — and for Kelly, who calls this pic "classic Mark."

16 of 18 Kelly turned tragedy into thirst trap when she posted this fire pic of Mark dripping in sweat after an apparent AC malfunction. (As she recalls, he was "potentially yelling at one of our kids," but "I thought he looked really hot, so I took a photo.")

17 of 18 Kelly revealed this was supposed to be a solo shot, but Mark made it a very sexy photobomb instead.