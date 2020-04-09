Image zoom

The stress of social distancing may have started to take its toll on Kelly Ripa.

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the morning show host, 49, got emotional while reflecting on her family and how they’ve been dealing with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Though she is currently staying at home with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Ripa shared that some of her kids “won’t hug” her during their time together.

“I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa confessed to cohost Ryan Seacrest. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

Ripa shares daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with Consuelos, 49.

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she explained as she held back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.'”

“Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows,” Ripa said, before pivoting the conversation back to a lighter subject. “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”

During the episode, the mother of three also spoke about plans that her family has had put on hold during the health crisis — including attending son Michael’s graduation ceremony and her father postponing a previously scheduled surgery.

“I feel so bad for my son, Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks. And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can’t obviously have now for so many myriad reasons,” she said. “He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college.”

“It was such a big talking point in our house,” she continued. “Again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But … it is what it is, you know what I mean? Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all.”

In March, while the family sheltered at home, Lola appeared alongside her mother on Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss how she’s been handling “being under lockdown” with her parents and brothers.

“Um … it’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

Asked if she’s learned or discovered anything new about her siblings or parents since living at home again, Lola was stumped, joking that she had blocked their behavior out and it’s all now flooding back to her.

“I don’t know,” the New York University freshman said. “They do weird things all the time, so it’s not anything new. I’m remembering everything I forgot at college!”

