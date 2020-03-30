Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Mark Consuelos: 'Nobody I'd Rather Be Locked Down with'

Happy birthday, Mark Consuelos!

The Riverdale star rang in his 49th birthday while social distancing on Monday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and his wife Kelly Ripa made sure to celebrate his big day.

Ripa, 49, shared a sweet slideshow of photos on Instagram, sweetly captioning it, “Happy Birthday @instasuelos 🎂.”

“There’s nobody I’d rather be locked down with than you,” Ripa added.

The one-minute video compilation included selfies of Consuelos and Ripa from some of the family’s many tropical vacations as well as throwback photos of Consuelos posing with the couple’s three children: Lola, Michael and Joaquin.

The slideshow also featured photos of actor and other members of the Consuelos family.

In response to the birthday love, Consuelos commented, “Grazie Amore.”

On Friday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lola opened up about “being under lockdown” with her parents and siblings.

“Um … it’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted to Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

Previously, Ripa revealed that all three of her kids — including sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17 — and her husband Mark are at home under the same roof, social distancing together.

The longtime Live host has since been hosting remotely from her home.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Amy Sussman/Getty

On Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa took a moment to pay tribute to her former All My Children costar John Callahan.

Ripa held back tears as she honored Callahan, calling the late actor “a very dear friend.”

“I really had a bad weekend this weekend. A very dear friend of mine for many, many years, almost 30 years, passed away over the weekend,” she said on the episode. “He was a great actor, a really good friend. One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. He was the ex-husband of my first-born son’s godmother, Eva LaRue. His name was John Callahan. He was 66 years old — way too young to be taken from us.”

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their children Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ripa and Callahan starred alongside each other on the long-running soap for nearly a decade, playing Hayley Vaughan and Edmund Grey, respectively.

The talk show host said she spent the weekend reflecting on her fondest memories with Callahan.

“He would say the funniest things, and we’ve all been going through our brains about all the funny Callahan-isms over the years,” she said. “He’s just one of those guys. He died way too soon.”