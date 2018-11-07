Kelly Ripa to Star Alongside Husband Mark Consuelos on Riverdale as His Mistress

Kelly Ripa is the latest family member in the Consuelos gang to join the cast of Riverdale!

On Tuesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 48, revealed to her followers that she would be starring alongside her husband Mark Consuelos on the CW drama, playing his character Hiram Lodge’s mistress.

“It’s a family affair,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a dimly-lit photo of herself in black and gold sparkly V-neck mini dress and black stilettos. In the sexy shot, Ripa sits crossed-legged in the big leather armchair and holds a whip in her hands.

“Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play,” she joked. “Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale”

Ripa’s character, Mrs. Mulwray, is said to be described as “Confident and tough… she’s a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Consuelos, 47, joined the CW’s take on the Archie comics in season 2 as mobster Hiram, the scheming father of Veronica Lodge.

At the time, Ripa said the couple’s kids, Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15 loved watching their dad on the show, even if he wasn’t like his character in real life.

“He’s having the best time ever. I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter who’s finally like, ‘I cannot believe Dad is on a show that I actually watch,'” Ripa said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October 2017. “So, Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast.”

“My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV,'” the mom of three recalled.

This past August, it was announced that the couple’s eldest child would play a younger version of his dad’s character in the third season of Riverdale, which premiered on Oct. 10.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Michael, 21, would appear in a flashback episode which stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart who would take on the roles of their on-screen parents, too.

Following the exciting news, the proud parents congratulated their son, who is currently attending college at New York University, on his first big TV role.

“Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale,” Ripa wrote. “However @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that.”

“Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad,” Consuelos wrote on his Instagram. “Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist”