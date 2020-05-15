The talk show host said her son is taking the situation in stride and "truly doesn't seem bothered at all"

Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Son Michael's Virtual College Graduation: 'Not What We Expected'

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos is reaching a major milestone.

Ripa opened up about her son's graduation from college during Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, admitting that she's a bit disappointed he won't have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think that's seeming more from my end of things," she said. "Because I realize that my firstborn, my firstborn child, is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected."

Due to schools and universities going virtual in order to abide by social-distancing guidelines, Michael, who will earn his degree from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, won't be able to walk across the stage to accept his diploma.

"I'm not sure how it's going to work, but there's going to be an online ceremony of some kind," said Ripa, 49.

And while she's struggling to embrace the idea of an online graduation, Ripa said her son is taking the situation in stride.

"He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," she said. "And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"

She continued: "I think a lot of kids are devastated. And rightly so. They worked so hard and they're not getting to have their big day. But he truly doesn't seem bothered at all."

The talk show host also marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo from Michael's high school graduation.

"#fbf 2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college," she wrote. "Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #NYU."

Ripa also shares son Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 18, with husband Mark Consuelos.

Ripa previously opened up about having all of her children back home while they shelter in place in their New York City apartment amid the pandemic.

"They've been great. The only challenge, I think, is surviving their endless — they make fun of us constantly," she said during an appearance on the SiriusXM Radio Andy show Quarantined with Bruce last month. "It's endless. As soon as I leave the office and I'm done with my show and I walk into the kitchen, they are on me. They are totally making fun of every word I've said, everything I've done."

But Ripa did say that coming back home after moving out and living on their own has given their kids a sense of "gratitude."

"They are filled with gratitude," she said. "They are also thrilled that they're not having to do their own laundry and cook their own meals."