Kelly Ripa Misses Live with Kelly and Ryan Taping After Feeling 'Really Sick'

There was something missing on Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa, who has hosted the long-running syndicated morning talk show since 2001, skipped the show after feeling under the weather.

“Unfortunately she wasn’t feeling well yesterday and today she’s really sick,” Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest, 44, explained at the top of the show.

Her decision to stay home apparently happened very last minute.

“She was here a few minutes ago and we just said, ‘Go feel better,’ ” Seacrest said.

“We wish you well, Kelly. Get better soon. We will miss you for this hour,” he said, adding a similar sweet message to his “dearest friend” in the show’s final minutes.

Outside of scheduled vacations, Ripa, 48, has rarely missed a show.

A rep for Live with Kelly and Ryan didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Seacrest kept things moving smoothly in her absence — joking to the audience, “I would say we’d give you your money back, but you got here for free anyway.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Photos from Her First Community Service Trip to the U.S.-Mexico Border

Ripa recently took a community service trip to support families at the United States-Mexico border.

For the trip, she joined forces with This Is About Humanity — a campaign that works to help families at the border who are currently separated and/or recently reunited through education and funds.

On Sunday, the mother of four shared several photos and a video from her time there.

The photographs captured Ripa engaging with families and children, helping paint and decorate the barriers between the two nations, as well as gathering supplies for those in need.

“Remember #thisisabouthumanity,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the campaign. “This is my first trip of community service at US/Mexico border, definitely not my last. Because families matter.”

Ripa also thanked Elsa Collins, one of the campaign’s co-founders, for her “tireless leadership and astonishing organizational skillzzzz 🇺🇸🇲🇽.”

In addition to Collins, Zoe Winkler — the daughter of actor Henry Winkler — and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade serve as co-founders of the movement, which has garnered support from stars across Hollywood.

Some of those famous supporters include actress Jordana Brewster, The Hills alum Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla. Meanwhile, both Conrad, 33, and Skvarla are the co-founders of The Little Market.