Kelly Ripa Marvels at How Much Her Kids Have Grown in 8-Year Throwback Post with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa‘s family vacation continues!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a pair of photos for Throwback Thursday on Instagram, showing her kids and husband Mark Consuelos in the same spot, eight years apart.

Ripa, 48, wrote in the post’s caption, “#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits.” The French phrase translates to “the walls have become smaller.”

And smaller they look, indeed!

In the first photo, taken in 2011, Mark, 48, and children Michael, now 22, Lola, now 18, and Joaquin, now 16, pose atop a bluff with a gorgeous view of the ocean and old buildings in the background.

In the new photo, the kids and their dad pose in almost the exact same spot, though the ocean isn’t in view — and all three kids are much taller.

Holly Robinson Peete commented on the post, writing, “Girl those murs are now curbs,” referencing how much the kids have grown in regard to the surroundings. Ripa replied, “@hollyrpeete😂 truth.”

David Muir also joined the conversation, commenting, “Progress. ❤️❤️❤️” and Mark commented on his wife’s post with two black hearts.

The Riverdale star and dad of three posted his own photo from the vacation, showing off the family posing together at sunset.

“Entourage…(said w/French accent),” he wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and kids 2011 Kelly Rippa/Instagram

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and kids 2019 Kelly Rippa/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share the Best Advice They Give Their Kids

These aren’t the first photos Ripa and Mark have shared from the family trip.

On Tuesday, Ripa shared a stunning photo of herself in a white bikini and beach coverup, snapped by Lola.

“Sous le soleil avec #papa(Not pictured)” Ripa said in the photo’s caption, again writing in French. The phrase translates to “under the sun with #papa.”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and family Mark Consuelos/Instagram

RELATED: Lola Consuelos Is All Grown Up! See Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Go from Pre-K to Prom

Mark commented on that photo as well, “♥️♥️🍕♥️♥️.” He also shared a photo of himself and Ripa smiling before a meal with their oldest son Michael to an Instagram Story.

Ripa’s bikini photo caught the attention of several other stars, who were quick to comment with kind words for the TV host.

“I would do anything for legs 🦵🏼 like this!!!!! Anything. 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote in the comments.

“Damn sis,” added Peete, and Marisol Nichols, Mark’s on-screen wife in Riverdale wrote, “Stunning!!!”