Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo from Her Honeymoon with 'Baby Face' Mark Consuelos: 'Daddy'

Kelly Ripa continues to do what Kelly Ripa does best: share sexy photos of her husband Mark Consuelos with the masses.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a throwback photo to Instagram on Thursday of the Riverdale star in Capri on their honeymoon more than 20 years ago. In the shot, a young Consuelos — he would be about 25 years old at the time — stares straight into the camera with the gorgeous Italian coastline as a backdrop.

“#tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon 🇮🇹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #babyface #daddy,” Ripa, 48, captioned the photo, referencing the “old” FaceApp filter that has taken the internet by storm this week.

Consuelos, 48, commented on the photo, pointing out his very ’90s fashion choice, “Rocking that netted shirt,” then adding, “mesh rather” in another comment.

The father of three then sweetly commented on his wife’s post, “love u ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

The throwback photo drew the attention of several of Ripa and Consuelos’ celebrity friends.

“Omg. Michael was on your honeymoon!!” said entrepreneur and philanthropist Lizzie Tisch, commenting on how much their 22-year-old son Michael looks like his dad.

Image zoom Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: The Steamiest Photos of Hot Celeb Husbands Shared by Their Adoring A-List Wives

“He’s prettier than Capri,” said TV writer Gary Janetti.

Actress Debi Mazar chimed in, saying “Soooo young 🔥❤️🔥” and Anderson Cooper was simply stunned, saying “wow!”

“BABY 🔥 DADDY” added Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, while actress Lori Petty couldn’t believe how young Consuelos looks in the picture, adding “Was he just 17?!?‼️”

Ripa is no stranger to sharing attention-grabbing photos of her hubby.

Image zoom Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Husband Mark Consuelos of Skipping Out on Family Time

Earlier this month, the mother of three shared a steamy picture of shirtless Consuelos in beautiful blue water on their family vacation along with the comment: “An actor prepares………..for the end of vacation.”

Ripa also isn’t afraid to clap back at trolls — which she did when someone commented on the shirtless photo of Consuelos, saying, “He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids.”

“He’s on vacation WITH us. He’s a multitasker,” Ripa quickly responded.

Ripa and Consuelos were married in May of 1996 after meeting on All My Children and share three kids together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.