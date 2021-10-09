Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo from Beach Getaway with Mark Consuelos: 'Let's Go Back'

Mark Consuelos shared a carousel of photos that appeared to be from the same getaway in honor of his wife's birthday last weekend

Kelly Ripa is taking a stroll down memory lane!

On Friday, the 51-year-old TV personality shared a photo from her recent beachside vacation with her husband of 25 years, Mark Consuelos. In the sweet snap, they both smile as they touch noses.

"hard to believe it was one week ago. ♥️🔥🎂🌴🐠" Ripa captioned the post.

Consuelos commented: "Let's go back❤️❤️❤️"

kelly ripa Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

On Saturday, Consuelos shared a carousel of photos that appear to be from the same getaway in honor of Ripa's birthday.

Consuelos began the caption of his post, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl."

"For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore," he continued, signing off his message with his first initial.

Ripa and Mark met on the set of the soap opera All My Children in 1995 and married the next year. They share three children: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.

Last month, the couple opened up about their relationship during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, where Consuelos was filling in for Ryan Seacrest as guest co-host.

While discussing the new HBO series Scenes from a Marriage, Ripa said her love life with Mark is much different from what the characters in the miniseries — which follows a couple struggling to keep their relationship intact — experience.

kelly ripa Kelly Ripa with her family | Credit: kelly ripa/ instagram

While series stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac deal with tension and conflict in their fictional marriage, Ripa said she and her husband are quick to resolve any issues that come their way.

"He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don't feel good about something? I'll take care of that. Oh, you're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need,' " Ripa explained.

Spilling more details to the audience, Ripa added, "Because everything for Mark is settled with, everything is settled with —" before her husband cut in to add, "Love."

Ripa corrected him, telling viewers, "Love and sexy time."