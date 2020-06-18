Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback of Husband Mark Consuelos Holding Lola as a Baby Ahead of Father's Day

Kelly Ripa is wishing husband Mark Consuelos an early Father's Day with a sweet throwback.

On Thursday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 49, shared a heartwarming photo of Consuelos, 49, holding their daughter, Lola, when she was a newborn.

"#tbt father day 2001 featuring a newcomer on the scene @theyoungestyung ♥️♥️," Ripa captioned the photo.

The couple — who, in addition to daughter Lola, 19, share sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17 — have been quarantining together while abroad.

“The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Ripa discussed their decision during a virtual townhall on Thursday with ABC employees moderated by Sandy Kenyon.

"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," said Ripa, according to a source at the town hall. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Ripa added that what was "distressing" was that both her and Consuelos' parents were supposed to join them a week later.

"Lucky for us, we had our three children," she added. "And then, you know, it was supposed to be a two-week trip and we wound up going right back to work. Ryan and I both decided it was better to do the show, because we just felt like in with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us. "

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

"I've been most grateful that at least I have my adult children with me. I mean, we have family staying in our house and they're still back home and we're here and it's very unsettling," Ripa continued. "I think people are unsettled everywhere, everywhere, across the country and across the globe. So, I think it's been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience and just to hear Brian Chapman's voice in my ear, our director first thing in the morning. It just normalizes everything as abnormal as it all is."

Ripa and Conseulos got married on May 1, 1996, eloping in Las Vegas after meeting two years earlier when he screen-tested for All My Children.

At the time, Ripa was playing Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera. Conseulos was auditioning for Mateo Santos, Haley’s love interest.

Back in 2018, Ripa said that she knew Consuelos was “the one” the second she saw a photo of him.