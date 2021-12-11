Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback 2012 Red Carpet Photo with Husband Mark Consuelos

In the snap, Consuelos has his arm wrapped around Ripa as they pose for the cameras on the red carpet at the 29th Annual Fashion Group International Night Of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street

Kelly Ripa is taking a stroll down memory lane!

On Friday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a sweet photo of herself and husband Mark Consuelos from a New York City event in 2012.

In the snap, Consuelos has his arm wrapped around Ripa as they pose for the cameras on the red carpet at the 29th Annual Fashion Group International Night Of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street.

Ripa dons a strapless Carolina Herrera gown, while Consuelos sports a black and white suit.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for over 25 years and share three kids together. Last week, the couple took some time out of their busy schedules for a quiet date night, which they shared on Instagram.

"Table for 2," the former Riverdale actor captioned the cute photo of the pair, adding, "Date night with my fave."

Although Consuelos and Ripa lead extremely busy professional lives, they always find time to express their love for each other.

In October, Consuelos posted a sweet tribute to his wife on her 51st birthday, sharing how he loves spending as many days as he can with her and calling her his "best friend, lover, and confidant."

"My dance partner in life.. My forever girl," he wrote. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore."

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa Credit: Mark Consuelos/Instagram

Both have previously been open about their secrets to a successful marriage. In September, Ripa said she and her husband are quick to resolve any issues that come their way.

Spilling details to the audience on Live with Kelly and Ryan Ripa said: "Because everything for Mark is settled with, everything is settled with —" before her husband cut in to add, "Love."

Ripa corrected him, telling viewers, "Love and sexy time."