Kelly Ripa Shares 'Thirst Trappy' Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos Shirtless in Bed

Kelly Ripa has abs-olutely no problem bragging about Mark Consuelos‘ appearance!

Ahead of the new Riverdale episode on Wednesday, Ripa, 49, encouraged her Instagram followers to tune in and watch Consuelos, who stars as Veronica Lodge’s father Hiram Lodge, on the hit CW teen drama.

Instead of simply stating her message, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host decided to get creative with it and shared an ultra-sexy snap of her husband, 48, laying shirtless in bed next to her.

The actor appears to have been caught off guard in the photo as he looks up at the camera with his hand near his forehead and showcases his toned abs and biceps.

“This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central,” Ripa quipped in the caption. “Did I say nude? I meant new 🔥💦”

This isn’t the first time that Ripa has joked about her husband’s sexy appearance in conjunction with his role on Riverdale.

In September, the mother of three revealed how Consuelos achieved a glistening look while shirtless on the CW drama: by using all of her cooking spray!

“Oct. 9 @thecwriverdale returns with more adult nudity and teenage hijinks,” Ripa hilariously wrote alongside a preview of the series, which showed Consuelos’ character shirtless, lifting weights in prison.

“Now I know who used all my cooking spray,” Ripa continued adding the NSFW hashtag “#daddy 💦👀.”

She also promoted the show in January with another shirtless photo of Consuelos in a beach-side pool, writing beside the steamy snap, “Hot #daddy alert! Who shot Hiram? Find out tonight on an all new @thecwriverdale 8pm/7central 🔥🔥🔥”

As fans of the couple know, those are just three of many instances where Ripa has raved over her husband’s sexy shirtless appearance.

The actor’s abs were previously on full display in March when Ripa reposted a video taken by her husband’s Riverdale co-star KJ Apa. The short clip featured Consuelos sporting a fitted gray T-shirt that apparently had to go.

“KJ … have you seen my phone?” Consuelos trolled Apa, pulling up his shirt and looking down in a mock effort to locate the device while simultaneously showing off his impressively toned abdominal muscles.

“I haven’t seen it,” replied Apa, 21, playing along for the sake of fans everywhere.

On Ripa’s Instagram, she captioned the video, “This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J. Thanks @kjapa”

Besides Riverdale, many of the shirtless snaps posted by Ripa were taken while the pair was on tropical vacations.

In February, the mother of three reminisced on her trip to Mexico with Consuelos and celebrated #ManCrushMonday by posting a photo of her husband on the beach. In the shot, the actor stood beside the ocean and showed off his toned abs.

“#mcm followed by tired of winter Tuesday. Enjoy the heat 🔥🔥🔥 #daddy,” she saucily wrote.

A few months later, Ripa shared another steamy picture of shirtless Consuelos, this time in beautiful blue water on their family vacation along with the comment: “An actor prepares………..for the end of vacation.”

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in May 1996 after meeting on All My Children and share three kids together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.