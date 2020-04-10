Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Childhood Photo of Her Coordinating Easter Outfits with Mom Esther

Image zoom KELLY RIPA/INSTAGRAM. INSET: GETTY IMAGES

Kelly Ripa has her mom to thank for her impeccable sense of style!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the morning show host, 49, shared a cute throwback picture of her wearing a coordinating outfit with her mother, Esther.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo, which Ripa said was taken around “1975-ish,” showed the two clad in their Easter Sunday best as they posed together in front of a decorated window. A young Ripa appeared to be wearing a frilly white dress with yellow accents that matched her mother’s custard-colored suit.

“A reminder you can still dress up for ZOOM church,” Ripa joked in the caption in reference to the upcoming holiday. “Notice how mom coordinated her suit to my bunny/bonnet/dress.”

Image zoom Young Kelly Ripa and her mom Esther KELLY RIPA/INSTAGRAM

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Says She ‘Cannot Wait’ to Hug Her and Husband Mark Consuelos’ Parents

Ripa’s sweet walk down memory lane came a day after she unexpectedly teared up during an episode of Live and Kelly and Ryan while talking about being away from her parents amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While she has been self-isolating in her home with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Ripa shared that she’s been missing the other members of her family.

“I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa confessed to cohost Ryan Seacrest. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she explained as she held back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and her parents Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Tears Up and Reveals She’s ‘Not Speaking’ to 2 of Her Kids While Self-Isolating Together

Ripa shares daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with Consuelos, 49.

“Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows,” the mother of three said, before pivoting the conversation back to a lighter subject. “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”

Hours after the broadcast, Ripa shared a photo of her parents and in-laws on her Instagram, telling fans she “cannot wait” for the moment she can finally see them in person again.

“Cannot wait to hug these four. (Mother in law. Mom. Dad. Father in law)” she caption the shot. “Will hug in any order or first come first serve ♥️♥️♥️♥️ circa 2005.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Efforts

While stress of social distancing may have started to take its toll Ripa, her daughter Lola seems to be handling New York’s stay-at-home order pretty well.

In March, the New York University freshman appeared alongside her mother on Live with Kelly and Ryan and admitted that “being under lockdown” with her parents and siblings has been “not as bad” as she initially thought.

“I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us,” she said. “A lot more family time, which is great.”

As of Thursday, there are at least 455,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 16,390 deaths related to the virus. New York, where Ripa and her family live, is the epicenter of the contagious respiratory virus, with at least 159,937 confirmed cases and 7,067 related deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.