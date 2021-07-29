Kelly Ripa also posted a throwback photo of herself and husband Mark Consuelos cooling off in the pool last summer

Kelly Ripa Shares Steamy Throwback Photo of Mark Consuelos: 'When the Air Conditioner Gave Up'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are heating things up on Instagram.

On Thursday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, shared two throwback photos featuring her husband that were taken during last year's blazing hot summer.

In a picture posted to her Instagram Story, the couple are seen trying to escape the heat by cooling off in an infinity pool. Clad in an orange bikini and large sun hat, Ripa lounges on a pool float as she leans over to kiss a shirtless Consuelos in the water.

"#TBT last year," Ripa captioned the candid snap.

The TV personality also shared a steamy solo shot of Consuelos to her Instagram grid, which showed the Riverdale actor looking hot — literally! — in a sleeveless shirt and navy blue shorts.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

"#tbt one year ago, when the air conditioner gave up, so did @instasuelos 🌞🔥🥵," Ripa wrote in the caption.

The comments section quickly flooded with fire emojis in reaction to Consuelos' smoldering look.

"You and MC are doing gods work. Thank you. 🔥," Lisa Rina joked, while Rachael Harris quipped, "Good God woman 🔥."

"Holy s—," Gary Janetti commented.

"❤️👏👏👏 thank you for blessing our timelines," wrote Danny Pellegrino.

The summery throwbacks come just a week after Ripa shared a cheeky photo of Consuelos checking her out while they hung out by the pool, captioning the post, "When the end is in sight……😜."

"Oh man," Michael replied, prompting Ripa to ask: "What? What do you mean?"

After sharing a laugh with his mom and Seacrest, Michael admitted, "I think it's fine."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos | Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Though Michael seems to have no issue with his mother's posting choices, Ripa and Consuelos' 20-year-old daughter Lola has different opinions. (Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to son Joaquin, 18.)

In a joint interview with her mom last August, Lola told PEOPLE that Ripa's occasional "belfie" is "ridiculous" and that she simply ignores the "thirst trap" photos of her dad.

"I thought you were going to say I shouldn't post thirst trap pictures of your dad," Ripa told her daughter at the time.