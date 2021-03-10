Kelly Ripa and her mom, Esther, look stunningly similar in the Live with Kelly and Ryan host’s most recent Instagram

Kelly Ripa Shares Side-by-Side Photos of Herself and Her Mom — and They Look Nearly Identical!

Kelly Ripa has fans doing a double take after she posted side-by-side photos of her and her mom, Esther, from when they were around the same age.

"Mom 1980. Me 2005," the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 50, captioned a pic on Instagram Tuesday.

In the photo on the left, from 1980, Esther smiles in a collared shirt and black blazer with her hair tied back. On the right, Ripa poses for a red carpet photo in 2005 with her hair in a similar 'do.

Her famous friends chimed in, with Anderson Cooper commenting, "wow!" and Kandi Burruss adding, "Twinning."

Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos also commented, sharing, "Love this so much," with a few heart emojis.

Esther has made several appearances on Ripa's Instagram in past weeks, including one celebrating Tuesday's International Women's Day.

"To my mothers, daughters, sisters and mentors," she wrote alongside a series of photos featuring important women in her life. "You're all phenomenal women. Happy #internationalwomensday ⭐️💛."

The week prior, she told followers that she was able to spend some quality time with her parents and posted photos from the meet-up.

In the pics, Ripa's dad smiles for the camera, but her mom wasn't as willing to be photographed. Another photo showed a 2018 Viewers' Choice Award draped in face masks.