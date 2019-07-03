Kelly Ripa Shares Sexy Photo of Shirtless Husband Mark Consuelos as They Wrap Up Family Vacation

Kelly Ripa just made our Instagram timelines a whole lot hotter.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a steamy snap of her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, to her Instagram on Tuesday.

The photo shows Mark, 48, shirtless in beautiful blue water, showing off his impressive upper body muscles.

“An actor prepares………..for the end of vacation,” Ripa, 48, captioned the photo.

The sexy snap garnered plenty of attention from other celebrities and fans, like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who wrote in a comment, “Thank you Kelly. 🔥”

Actor Jonathan Tucker agreed, commenting, “MORE OF THIS CONTENT PLEASE.”

Ripa and her family have been on vacation since last week, and both she and Mark have been documenting the sunny getaway to their social platforms.

The mother of three caught some attention herself while on the trip, after posting a stunning photo of herself in a white bikini and beach coverup snapped by her 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos.

“Sous le soleil avec #papa(Not pictured)” Ripa wrote in the caption. The French phrase translates to “under the sun with #papa.”

“I would do anything for legs 🦵🏼 like this!!!!! Anything. 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Rinna, 55, commented on that post.

Holly Robinson Peete also commented on the photo, saying “Damn sis,” while Mark’s Riverdale costar Marisol Nichols added, “Stunning!!!”

Before the TV host’s fun in the sun ended, she also shared a sweet throwback photo of Mark and their three kids — Lola, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and family Mark Consuelos Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Marvels at How Much Her Kids Have Grown in 8-Year Throwback Post with Mark Consuelos

The throwback photo was taken eight years ago in 2011, as the foursome smile atop a beautiful bluff with the ocean in the background on one side and old buildings on the other. She shared a photo from their current trip, as well, writing jokingly in the comment that the walls behind them got smaller.

Mark has also shared some great family photos from the trip, including one of the whole crew at sunset.

“Entourage…(said w/French accent),” he wrote in the caption.

Sadly, it sounds like the envy-inducing travel photos from Ripa and Consuelos will shortly be coming to an end — we better start preparing.