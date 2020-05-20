"I wanted some big event celebrating him. And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine,'" Kelly Ripa said of Michael's virtual graduation

Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Pic of Son Michael and His NYU Graduation Tassel with 'Proud Mom' Chain

Kelly Ripa is a proud mom!

In honor of her son Michael Consuelos graduating from New York University, Ripa, 49, shared a sweet snap of the 22-year-old and his commencement tassel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This kid! #NYU #2020," Ripa wrote over the snap, which shows Michael, wearing an NYU t-shirt, giving a thumbs up while Ripa holds on to the tassel, which features a chain that reads "proud mom."

Ripa previously opened up about her son's major milestone, admitting on last week's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that she's a bit disappointed that he won't have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think that's seeming more from my end of things," she said. "Because I realize that my firstborn, my firstborn child, is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected."

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Due to schools and universities going virtual in order to abide by social-distancing guidelines, Michael, who earned his degree from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, was not be able to walk across the stage to accept his diploma.

"I'm not sure how it's going to work, but there's going to be an online ceremony of some kind," Ripa said.

And while she struggled to embrace the idea of an online graduation, Ripa said her son took the situation in stride.

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their kids Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," she said. "And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"

She continued: "I think a lot of kids are devastated. And rightly so. They worked so hard and they're not getting to have their big day. But he truly doesn't seem bothered at all."

The talk-show host also marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo from Michael's high school graduation.

"#fbf 2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college," she wrote. "Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #NYU."