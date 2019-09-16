Kelly Ripa Shares Photos from Her First Community Service Trip to the US-Mexico Border

Kelly Ripa is lending her support to the families at the United States-Mexico border.

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 48, revealed on Instagram that she recently embarked on her first community service trip with This Is About Humanity to the border and shared several photos and a video from her time there.

During her trip, Ripa was captured engaging with families and children, helping paint and decorate the barriers between the two nations and gathering supplies for those in need.

“Remember #thisisabouthumanity,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the campaign she tagged along with. “This is my first trip of community service at US/Mexico border, definitely not my last. Because families matter.”

The mother of three also thanked Elsa Collins, one of the campaign’s co-founders, for her “tireless leadership and astonishing organizational skillzzzz 🇺🇸🇲🇽.”

This Is About Humanity (TIAH) is a campaign that works to help families at the border who are currently separated and/or recently reunited through education and funds.

In addition to Collins, Zoe Winkler — the daughter of actor Henry Winkler — and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade serve as co-founders of the movement, which has garnered support from stars across Hollywood.

Some of those famous supporters include actress Jordana Brewster, The Hills alum Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla. Meanwhile, both Conrad, 33, and Skvarla are the co-founders of The Little Market.

In particular, Conrad has been on two humanitarian trips to the border, while Skvarla has been on three.

Besides lending their physical support, Conrad and Skvarla have also teamed up with TIAH to sell two of their Little Market products — a candle and a tote bag — in an effort to raise money for the campaign.

Over $35,000 has been raised so far, with 50 percent of the purchase price from the products going to TIAH.

After sharing her photos and video from the trip, many of Ripa’s followers praised the star in her comments section for dedicating her time to help the families affected at the border.

Two of those people included Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos and their 18-year-old daughter Lola.

“Amazing❤️❤️❤️❤️ I wish I came 😩,” wrote Lola, to which her mother responded, “next time!❤️”

Proudly added Consuelos: “Thank you babe❤️❤️.”

Ripa’s community service trip comes amid America’s highly debated stance on immigration, including how best to handle the many people who arrive at the Southern border seeking new lives in the U.S.

President Donald Trump has taken a strong anti-immigration stance and vowed to cut back on the number of migrants let into the county.

For those interested in learning more or donating to This Is About Humanity, click here.