Kelly Ripa Shares Photos of Her Honeymoon with Mark Consuelos Ahead of Their 25th Anniversary

Kelly Ripa is feeling nostalgic ahead of her 25th anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, shared two photos from her honeymoon with the Riverdale actor, also 50.

"#fbf 1996 Rome. Honeymoon," she wrote in the caption. "We took pictures of each other."

One picture showed Consuelos posing in front of a tree, while another image featured Ripa standing on a balcony overlooking a piazza — though her face cannot be seen due to the dark lighting in the shot.

"(Again, why i take all the pics)," Ripa quipped, addressing the quality of the snap taken by Consuelos. "swipe and enjoy. 📷🇮🇹."

Ripa has been posting throwback photos throughout the week ahead of her silver wedding anniversary this Saturday.

On Thursday, the TV personality shared a 2009 picture of herself and Consuelos revisiting the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, the wedding venue where they had eloped on May 1, 1996.

"#tbt 2009. When we took the kids to the scene of crime 13 years later," the mother of three — who shares daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, with Consuelos — joked in the caption.

"(Also, this is why i take all the photos)," she added, noting the picture's blurriness.

Ripa and Consuelos met while working together on All My Children in the '90s. The couple dated for a year before getting tying the knot — though, according to Ripa, they had briefly called it quits before the nuptials.

"Right before we got married, we broke up," she revealed on a 2018 episode of the Comments by Celebs podcast. "We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married."

"We broke up the week before we got married … He popped the question the day before we got married, but that day, that very day that we got back together, we were at a taping of Regis and Kathie Lee," she recalled "It was their Mother's Day special. They were pretaping it, and one of the dreams of one of the mothers was to meet Mark and me. We were her favorite characters on All My Children."

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Though Ripa and Consuelos had an unconventional trip to the alter, the pair recently admitted that some aspects of their relationship could be considered "almost old-fashioned."

"She makes the home a home," Consuelos said of his wife during an appearance on the Double Date podcast.

"What's funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive … we're progressive people," Ripa said. "And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles."

According to Ripa, her long-running daytime talk show job has helped cement a steady home life for their kids as her husband travels for work.