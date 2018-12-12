Kelly Ripa has double the Christmas cards this year!

The Live with Kelly & Ryan host, 48, shared her family’s holiday greeting on Instagram Tuesday — and this year’s features husband Mark Consuelos‘ TV brood. “Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved! Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos,” Ripa wrote along with a portrait of Consuelos and his Riverdale costars Marisol Nichols, who plays his wife Hermione Lodge, and Camila Mendes, who plays his daughter Veronica Lodge.

Even more hilarious was the fine print on the holiday card.

“From our family to yours (No actual wives or children were used in this photo),” the description read on the Riverdale family photo.

And on the back of the card was a smiling family photo of Ripa and Consuelos with their three kids: sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15, as well as 17-year-old daughter Lola. “Love, The Consuelos’ (ACTUAL FAMILY),” the description read.

Consuelos also shared the Christmas card on Instagram, writing, “My poor wife has resorted to using my TV family as our holiday card. Personally.. I think it’s her best work.”

Daughter Lola hilariously responded to her mother and father’s posts, simply commenting: “Wtf.”

Meanwhile, Mendes, 24, commented, “As your newly adopted daughter, I’m a little hurt that I wasn’t included in the ‘actually family’ photo,” while Nichols, 45, called Ripa a “genius.”

Ripa will soon be entering the Riverdale universe — and she could be disrupting her husband’s onscreen family dynamic.

The mother of three recently filmed her cameo as Hiram Lodge’s alleged mistress Mrs. Mulwray. “It’s a family affair……..Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role I was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale,” Ripa wrote on Instagram.

She isn’t the first Consuelos family member to guest star. Their son Michael played the younger version of his father’s character for the season 3 special throwback episode.

Ripa previously revealed the couple’s kids enjoy watching their dad on the CW show, even if he isn’t like his character in real life.

“He’s having the best time ever. I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter who’s finally like, ‘I cannot believe Dad is on a show that I actually watch,’ ” Ripa said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October 2017. “So, Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast. My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV.’ “