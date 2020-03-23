Kelly Ripa Shares Her 'It's OK, It's Not OK List' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'It Struck a Chord'

Kelly Ripa is providing words of comfort and encouragement amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Monday, Ripa, 49, shared a “It’s OK/It’s Not OK list,” with her followers on Instagram, writing, “Because it struck a chord.”

In her list, Ripa wrote, “It’s ok to feel scared and alone and helpless.”

“It’s ok to feel overwhelmed worrying about money, jobs and the sheer number of cases. It’s ok to think you’re developing symptoms every time you read a new news article. It’s ok to not know what to say to your kids when they ask why,” Ripa shared.

“It’s ok to not understand the math that your kids are doing in school. It’s ok to feel frustrated that you can’t hug your parents or convince them to stay inside,” Ripa said of social distancing.

“It’s ok to cook the same thing over and over then reheat the leftovers. It’s ok to work from home in your pajamas. It’s ok to watch mindless TV. It’s even ok to make TikTok videos with your kids.”

Ripa then transitioned her list, focusing on what she wants her followers and people all over the world not to do.

“It is not ok to congregate in large groups. It’s not ok to shake hands. It is not ok to hoard toilet paper, food and alcohol,” Ripa wrote.

“It is not ok to profiteer from hand sanitizer. It is not ok to pretend that you’re feeling fine if you aren’t It is not ok to not wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water.”

“It is not ok to only think of yourself. It is not ok to judge others ever, but especially now. It is not ok to give up. It is not ok to suffer anxiety attacks in silence,” Ripa wrote.

Ripa concluded her list by urging her followers to “be good to one another,” adding, “We’ll get through it together.”

Ripa also shared her list on Monday’s segment of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, which was held from home.

Ryan Seacrest also revealed his list, saying, “It’s okay to reach out and check on family and friends.”

He also shared what it’s not okay to do, hilariously explaining, “It’s not okay to talk trash during a game of Candy Land.”

During the show, Ripa also opened up to co-host Seacrest, 45, about how her family is holding up.

She shared that all four of her kids, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, are under one roof again and that it’s been a shock for her family.

“They did not realize they would be living with us again, especially two of them, for the foreseeable future,” Ripa said of her daughter Lola Consuelos and sons Michael Joseph and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos.

Both Lola, 18, and Michael, 22, were attending New York University before the outbreak.

Ripa and her husband dropped Lola off at college for her first semester in August 2019.

In light of the pandemic, Ripa and Consuelos donated $1 million to aid in relief efforts, a source told PEOPLE.

The source says the contribution will be allocated in part to the New York Governor’s Office for the purchase of urgently needed ventilators and additionally towards WIN, an organization running 11 women’s shelters across New York City.

New York has been one of the U.S. states hit the hardest by the ongoing pandemic. According to a New York Times database, the state has at least 20,875 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 125 deaths from the coronavirus-related illness as of Monday.

As of Monday, there are now at least 39,819 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, as testing becomes more readily available.

