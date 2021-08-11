Kelly Ripa Shares Cute Videos of Husband Mark Consuelos Cuddling with Their Rescue Dog Lena

Mark Consuelos clearly loves being a dog dad.

On Wednesday, his wife Kelly Ripa shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story showing Consuelos, 50, sweetly cuddling their dog Lena, whom they rescued in March. "Lena ❤️s @instasuelos," Ripa, also 50, wrote atop the clips.

Lena is a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix that was featured as an adoptable pet on Live with Kelly and Ryan's Happy Pets segment on March 8. About a week later, Ripa announced to co-host Ryan Seacrest that her family had adopted the pup.

"The Consueloses have made a decision to adopt Lena," she said.

Before officially adopting Lena, however, Ripa and Consuelos wanted to make sure the new dog and their other rescue pooch, Chewie, got along.

"My whole fear was that I didn't want Chewie to feel replaced in any way," Ripa shared on the show.

She decided to officially adopt Lena not long after witnessing a tender moment between the new dog and Chewie. While checking on Lena in her crate one night, she saw "Chewie was outside [Lena's] crate, sitting next to her with their noses together," she said.

Ripa also explained the dog's name, sharing that the family chose Lena because it was close to the dog's name at the shelter, which was Angelina. However, she noted that her children wanted something different.

"My kids want her to be named Leia, as in Princess Leia, because we have Chewie," Ripa said on Live, hinting at the Star Wars name theme. "I don't know. I need guidance."

"However, your kids aren't going to be there for most of her life," Seacrest, 46, countered, referring to how Ripa's adult children are almost all out of the house.

Consuelos and Ripa, who tied the knot in 1996, share sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, as well as daughter Lola, 20.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year for the inaugural Family Issue, Ripa opened up about the pair's parenting style.