Kelly Ripa shared a photo of Mark Consuelos lusting after her while the duo lounged by the pool

Kelly Ripa Gives Husband Mark Consuelos an Eyeful in Cheeky Instagram Post: 'The End Is in Sight'

It looks like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' summer is heating up.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a steamy photo on Instagram Monday of her Riverdale actor husband checking her out while the duo lounged by the pool.

In the picture, Ripa, 50, wore a black one-piece swimsuit as she leaned toward the camera. A shirtless Consuelos, 50, seemingly right out of the pool, stood behind her with a shocked expression on his face.

"When the end is in sight……😜," she captioned the sexy snap.

Ripa's comments section was filled with fire emojis and praise for the couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May.

"God bless kelly & mark 🛐 i whisper this at the end of my nightly prayers," Ilana Glazer commented.

Lisa Rinna remarked, "This is just epic. Period. I don't even have anything clever to say. It's just hot!"

"You two….🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 get it! #forreal 😜 #hottiesforlife," Carrie Ann Inaba chimed in.

Daniel Dae Kim called the photo "almost NSFW 🤣."

"I love this," Mindy Kaling added.

Andy Cohen told Ripa, "This is the best pic you've ever posted."

Consuelos added to the heat in the comments section, writing, "Okay🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️."

The latest post from Ripa may not be approved by the pair's daughter, Lola Consuelos — who previously referred to the "thirst trap" photos her mom posts of her dad as "disgusting."

The 20-year-old told PEOPLE in August she thought her mom's "belfie" is "ridiculous" and that she tries to ignore the "thirst trap" photos of her dad.

"I thought you were going to say I shouldn't post thirst trap pictures of your dad," Ripa chimed in.

"That's disgusting," Lola responded. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that."